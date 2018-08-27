ORLANDO, Fla. — If fresh poll numbers are any reflection of actual voter turnout for Florida’s Primary Election on Tuesday, November’s race for governor very well may come down to Democratic former Congresswoman Gwen Graham against Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis.

Poll shows Graham in lead for Democratic nomination

Neck-and-neck race among GOP candidates

More than 2 million voters have already cast ballots for the primary election scheduled for Aug. 28.

A St. Pete Polls survey released Monday shows Gwen Graham opening the lead in her race for the Democrat’s nomination.

Graham currently has 31.7 percent support in the latest St. Pete Polls survey conducted Aug. 25-26 -- that is up 4.7 percent from a previous poll conducted Aug. 18-19 .

The latest results come from a polling of 2,342 likely Florida Democratic primary voters.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is also seeing a surge in support , most notably after an endorsement from former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Gillum stands at 25 percent support in the most recent survey, up 3.6 percent.

While most polls have shown former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine locked in a dead heat with Graham, the latest St. Pete Polls survey shows Gillum taking over the number two spot, as Levine drops 3.5 percent in statewide support.

Here are the EARLY VOTES cast in Orange County

DEMOCRATS: 26,468 votes (out of 328K registered Dems)

REPUBLICANS: 13,697 votes (out of 207K GOP)

107K total votes cast (when including NPA and Vote-By-Mail)@MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/mlNII49LMK — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 27, 2018

"One thing that polls can’t pick up is an incredible ground, and we have 14 offices all across the state of Florida, and our folks are pumped up," Levine said.

Levine says internal polling suggests he remains in the lead. Gillum’s camp has also been pushing poll numbers showing favorable results.

“The only poll that matters is on Election Day, which is why people have to get out and vote. If they vote, I’m convinced we win,” Gillum said.

Candidates have spent the near two weeks of early voting crisscrossing the state in an effort to build support and gain as many votes as possible.

Most candidates admit any victory on Tuesday will likely be narrow.

In the time between the two most recent St. Pete Polls surveys, Graham has gained support along the crucial I-4 corridor.

In Orlando alone, Graham is now earning 40.2 percent of support, up 2.6 percent.

Gillum’s Orlando support is also up 3.5 percent to 24.5 percent, taking over the strong second spot held by Levine, which has dropped to 14.8 percent.

The trend continues in Tampa where Graham is now holding a steady 36.7 percent support, followed by Gillum’s 27 percent (up 5 percent), and Levine’s 16.3 percent (down 6.7 percent).

On the Democrat’s side, Levine and Gillum seemed to have spent the most time in Central Florida, each hosting more than a dozen stops along the I-4 corridor during the early voting period.

Graham did not have any pre-publicized Orlando campaign events in Orlando until this past weekend, where she picked up the endorsement of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

“She is the perfect fit to help us grow Orlando into the future,” Mayor Dyer said.

“People are tired of the politics that are so negative and divisive and chaotic,” Graham said.

She later took part in a “work day” event at Seven Bites restaurant in Orlando.

“This is what work days are all about,” Graham said. “Learning about how when we’re governor, we can make positive differences in people’s lives.”

Graham has made Central Florida a priority for her campaign, moving to Orlando full-time earlier this year before opening her campaign headquarters on Colonial Drive. Graham will be holding a Primary Election Night party at The Social in downtown Orlando.

“Running a campaign in Central Florida allows you to be everywhere, and I recognized the importance of the I-4 corridor,” Graham said.

While polls suggest Graham has Central Florida locked in, she also seems to be growing in South Florida, where past polls showed a struggle.

In St. Pete Poll’s Aug. 18-19 survey, Graham was picking up just 10.9 percent support. She focused greatly on South Florida during early voting, and last week hosted a free Jimmy Buffett campaign concert.

The new poll now shows Graham surging in South Florida with a new 19.3 percent support, although still trailing Andrew Gillum (26.1 percent) and Philip Levine (31.6 percent).

Republican gubernatorial race

As much as Democrats are pushing their campaigns up until the final moments, so too are the Republicans.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Congressman Ron DeSantis are touring the state as they face a near neck-and-neck race for the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination .

A recent Gravis Marketing poll shows DeSantis with a considerable lead over Putnam, 39 percent to 27 percent respectively.

There remains minimal support for Bob White and Bruce Nathan, while 23 percent of respondents say they are still uncertain who they would vote for in the GOP race.

The poll includes a survey of 1,285 registered likely Florida voters, conducted Aug. 21-25.

DeSantis has campaigned heavily along the coastal areas of Central Florida such as Daytona Beach, while Putnam has made a series of stops ranging from Winter Park to the Villages.

“The energy and momentum behind my campaign to be governor is extraordinary, we’re so excited about the Florida First passion we’re feeling out here,” Putnam said.

Graham and DeSantis both plan to hold Orlando victory parties on Tuesday.

Putnam plans to be in Lakeland, while Jeff Greene will be in Palm Beach and Philip Levine will be in Miami Beach.