JACKSONVILLE LANDING, Fla. — Emerging overnight following the deadly Jacksonville mass shooting at a gaming tournament that left three dead are new details.
Two gamers were killed and the shooter killed himself.
The shooting happened at the Chicago Pizza Restaurant where the Madden NFL 19 Tournament took place.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams added that Katz was at the tournament and that deputies did find and impounded his car on Sunday night.
The sheriff added more information about the type of weapon Katz allegedly used.
"We know that the suspect used at least one handgun to commit this act, and we are working with our partners at ATF on that aspect of the investigation. So I will not be discussing any details pertaining to the motive at this time," said Williams.
Helping in this case is the FBI and ATF who searched Katz's home in Baltimore Sunday evening.
The home has since been cleared the scene.
Electronic Arts, the developer of the Madden games, released a statement Sunday.
"We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved."
One of the gamers at the tournament, Larry Legend, is from Tampa. He was shot and tweeted saying he will have surgery Monday morning.
His mom tweeted this picture of him with Gov. Rick Scott in the hospital Sunday night.
The governor later emphasized the importance of figuring out why shootings of this nature keep happening and what happened in the shooter's past that could have lead him to commit such an act.
"Something has changed in our society … that young men don't value life like they used to," he said.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson also echoed the Republican governor's words.
"Another reminder that something has happened in the fabric of our country ... that we’re not looking out for each other. We’re not taking care of each other. Instead this violence is coming in," Nelson said, who is running against Scott in the U.S. senator's race.
Now, many of these gamers are calling for more security at these tournaments. One of them — who goes by "Noble Stevey-J" tweeted this saying "I got out."
People at the tournament say once the gunman started shooting, it was complete chaos.
"This happened so quick. Like, we just seen the gun. I guess he had a laser on the gun and he shot through, and everybody just started running. And I ducked down, and I went towards the restroom. And as I was going into the restroom, I stayed in there, and I just heard. There were just so many gunshots," recalled Ryan Alemon.
One of the gamers at the tournament, G-tech, tweeted that it did not seem real to him.
Taylor Poindexter recalled the moments of the shooting.
