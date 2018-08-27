KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Kissimmee who was last seen three weeks ago.

Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Tiara Blankenship

Blankenship was last seen in Kissimmee on Aug. 6

Teen has a history of running away, Sheriff's Office says

Anyone with information should call FDLE or 911

Tiara Blankenship was reported missing Aug. 6. She was last seen on the 4900 block of Dunmore Lane in Kissimmee.

Blankenship is white, has green or brown eyes, brown hair and is about 4-foot-11, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Blankenship has a history of running away from home but normally returns shortly afterward, said Maj. Jacob M. Ruiz with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

"She is a runaway. She has ran away in the past," Ruiz said. "But it is concerning not to hear from her."

Blankenship last went missing July 16 and returned home July 22. At that time, she didn't meet the FDLE's criteria to have a missing child alert issued, Ruiz said.

However, since it's been 21 days since she was last seen, one was issued for her Monday, he said.

Ruiz said Blankenship ran away in the middle of the night, so authorities don't have a description of what she was wearing.

Some leads in the case suggests that she is in Orange County with two males, but detectives are looking at all possibilities, Ruiz said.

Anyone with information about her should call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-348-2222 or 911.