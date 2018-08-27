LONGWOOD, Fla. — As Orlando police officer Kevin Valencia fights for his life after being shot in the line of duty back in June, the community is coming together to support his recovery.

Dozens showed up for a "bleeding blue" fundraiser at the Post Time Lounge Cafe in Longwood.

The event's organizer says she had to do everything she could to help after seeing Valencia's wife Meghan Valencia breakdown while talking about her husband and their children.

"I said, 'You know, I can't imagine these two little boys not having their daddy.' So that's why we decided to do something and pay it forward, always," said Karen Lazer

Orlando police say Valencia's latest surgery on Friday morning was successful.

He is receiving treatment for his injuries at a facility in Georgia.

While responding to a domestic dispute call in June of this year at the Westbrooke Apartments off Kirkman Road, Gary Lindsey Jr. opened fire, striking Valencia.

That triggered an 18-hour standoff that ended with Lindsey and four children killed.