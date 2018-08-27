FLORIDA — A pool could also make your home more alluring when it's time to sell.

Various factor play in to the decision to add a pool

After all, on a hot Florida day, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the backyard swimming pool.

"You going to make it more marketable," said realtor Kelly Parks. "You're going to reach a larger audience."

That's what homeowner Maria Burns and her family are hoping for. They recently put their home on the market.

But what if you don't have a pool? Should you build a pool just to sell your home?

Experts say financially, it's not such a good idea.

"You don't always get your money back for it," Parks said.

Recoup around 50-60 percent

Appraiser and realtor Deric Raymond paid $40,000 to have a pool at his Tampa house.

He estimates it'll be valued at $20,000 whenever he decides to sell.

"Typically, when existing homeowners add a pool, they're looking to recoup about 50-60 percent of the value," Raymond said.

But Raymond said his purchase wasn't about the money he'd get back. It was about the lifestyle for his family.

"For us, it's worth it," Raymond said.

What's it worth to you?

Experts said that's what you should consider when deciding whether to invest in a pool.

Think about how much you'll use it and how long you plan to live there.

While it might not be the best financial investment for selling your property right away, it could be worth it for the family in the long run.