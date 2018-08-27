ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday to see partly sunny skies in the morning until the afternoon, where scattered storms are expected for Central Florida.

Monday's highs at 92 degrees

Onshore flow will produce a few showers coming in from the Atlantic this morning, but the better chance for rain will arrive during the late afternoon with the inland-moving east coast sea breeze.

After partial sunshine, storms will initiate inland and generally push toward the west or northwest. Highs will run in the low 90s inland, with upper 80s at the immediate coast.

Storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating, leading to quieter conditions for the overnight.

There may be a stray coastal shower by daybreak. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland to upper 70s at the coast.

Similar weather will unfold throughout much of this week with partly sunny skies giving way to scattered afternoon storms, a typical setup for late August in Central Florida. Highs will stay in line with the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

It will be a poor day for surfing with a small east-southeast trades well in the nearshore waters. The rip current threat is moderate.

The main hazard will be isolated showers and thunderstorms. Boaters will face 2 to 3 foot seas offshore with easterly winds around 5 to 15 knots.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains fairly quiet with no areas of concern at this time. There may be some tropical waves to watch in the Central Atlantic this week but nothing is showing signs of development right now.

The Pacific is active with Tropical Storm Miriam and another storm likely to form behind it.

Neither poses a threat to land at this time, which is good news as Hawaii recovers from significant flooding following Lane.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

