BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.-- Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire in Viera Sunday afternoon, but crews had to overcome a slight issue.

Cocoa officials say they're working to maintain hydrants

Some may be broken before fire crews arrive, they say

Crews had a fire hydrant malfunction when they tried to establish a water supply. After flushing the hydrant, it fell over. So they went to their backup plan -- using their truck's water supply to put out the fire they believe was started by a golf cart inside the garage.

“The second fire engine established a water supply; they tagged and flushed the hydrant, and the hydrant fell over,” said Fire Chief Mark Schollmeyer with Brevard Fire Rescue.

Oh oh this fire hydrant is down for the count after fire crews @BCFRpio try hooking up the hose but as @CityofCocoa officials explain to @MyNews13 it was probably already broken. Did you know the city has more than 6,500 of these to maintain? pic.twitter.com/IDzVfCKCPq — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) August 27, 2018

According to city of Cocoa officials, the fire hydrant was probably broken before fire crews arrived.

The utilities department maintains and replaces hydrants as needed.

On average, the City spends about $400,000 every two years working to make sure caps fit the fire hoses, bolts are inspected, the breakaway collar is in good shape, flow is good and upper barrels are replaced as needed with new larger ones.

“If a hydrant is broken within that two-year period, we don’t know it’s broken," said Chris Collier, Cocoa Utilities Water Field Operations Manager. "It’s very important the public reports any broken hydrants. We usually get it fixed within 24 hours.”

The city of Cocoa has more than 6,500 hydrants in the area to maintain and replace with bigger barrels as needed.