JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The shooting at a Jacksonville video game tournament Sunday was partially captured on a live stream.

Live stream at tournament captures sounds of gunshots

Multiple people killed, injured during shooting in Jacksonville

Three people were killed, including the suspect, and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire during the event.

An online stream for the tournament was posted to the website Twitch.

In the video, the sounds of several gunshots can be heard as people scream in the background.

The shooting was not shown in the stream.