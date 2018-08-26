POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has become outraged over a political mailer ad for GOP Congressional candidate Ross Spano that Judd says falsely implies he endorsed Spano.

Bay News 9 Reporter Rick Elmhorst spoke to Grady Judd who told him that he specifically told Spano he would not endorse him in the primary after Spano did not support the school safety bill.

However, the quote on the ad, "Ross Spano is a hero in my eyes," is true and was said by Sheriff Judd before the legislative session.

Judd said after Spano did not vote for the school safety bill he no longer wanted to endorse him.

Rick Elmhorst reached out to the Ross Spano campaign and spokesperson sent Elmhorst a link to the press conference where Judd calls Spano a hero. The comment is around the 2:45 mark.

No other comments have been made from either party.