ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night on US 1 in Volusia County.

The fatal crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at US 1 and Gowers Drive in Ormond Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Charles Hammett was walking southbound on US 1 when for an unknown reason, he walked into the direct path of a Dodge pickup truck.

The Dodge struck Hammett causing fatal injuries. Hammett was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.