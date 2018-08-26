ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night on US 1 in Volusia County.
- Pedestrian hit, killed on US 1
- Victim ID'd as Charles Hammett
- Victim walked into path of truck
The fatal crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at US 1 and Gowers Drive in Ormond Beach.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Charles Hammett was walking southbound on US 1 when for an unknown reason, he walked into the direct path of a Dodge pickup truck.
The Dodge struck Hammett causing fatal injuries. Hammett was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the Dodge was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.