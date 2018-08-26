PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A paralyzed veteran ended his extraordinary journey in Tampa on Saturday. Rickey Raley hand cycled all the way from New York to raise money and awareness for wounded veterans.

Paralyzed vet hand cycles 1500 miles to Bay area

Rickey Raley raise money, awareness for wounded vets

Funds to benefit the Boot Campaign--helps vets with health, wellness

Raley set out from the 9/11 memorial in New York and hand cycled 15 hundred miles to the Bay area.

The Iraq War veteran made the long journey to benefit the Boot Campaign, a group that helps veterans with health and wellness.

Raley ended his ride in Pinellas Park at the Wounded Warrior Abilities Ranch where they help veterans out with physical activity.

Local veteran Michael Delancey started the ranch and plans to have it open soon.

"Our main goal is to get these guys out of the house and let them do the sports they did before they got hurt," Delancey said.

Raley said he chose that spot because he believes it's one of the best ways to help veterans.

"We started where this started for so many people. And we end at how we're taking care of our veterans and that's in adaptive sports," he said.

The Wounded Warrior Abilities Ranch is set to have a grand opening next weekend. It will include wheelchair access that veterans can use for different kinds of sports.