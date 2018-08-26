LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on US 27 in Lake County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at US 27 and Oak Valley Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota, driven by 31-year-old Jeffrey Smith of Lakeland, was traveling east on Oak Valley Blvd. when Smith made a right turn onto southbound US 21 and traveled into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle, driven by 57-year-old Thomas Knight of Minneola, struck the rear of the Toyota, causing Knight to be ejected from the bike.

Knight was transported to Southlake Hospital where he died.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.