TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Flags ordered at half-staff for the 81-year-old senator

Gov. Rick Scott made the proclamation Sunday

McCain died Saturday after battle with brain cancer

"Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-state at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida," Scott said in a statement.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of internment.

McCain, a six-time Arizona senator and veteran, died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Later this week, he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. A funeral will take place Saturday at Washington National Cathedral, according to the Associated Press.