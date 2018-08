POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on the side of the road Saturday night.

Detectives say the body of 54-year-old David Ray Brady was found at about 9:45 p.m. along Moore Road, just south of Deen Still Road.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or to be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.