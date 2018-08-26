ORLANDO, Fla. -- Slightly drier air will work back into Central Florida today. This will cut down the coverage of storms to 40 percent for most of Central Florida this afternoon.

Storms to start midday along the coast

High temps in the uppers 80s to low 90s

Pattern to continue for Monday

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Storms will start to develop around midday along the East Coast and then drift inland and westward through the early evening.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland. The humidity will make it “feel like” it is in the upper 90s to near 100° before the rain develops this afternoon.

Storms will taper off this evening with clearing overnight. Temperatures will start out in the 70s stepping out the door back to work and school tomorrow morning.

Another round of afternoon and early evening storms will be likely for Monday. But, the coverage of storms will remain a little lower. The coverage will be 40 percent for the start of the week thanks to the drier air that is moving into Central Florida. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will return to the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland.

Storm coverage will increase back to 50 percent for Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with morning temperatures in the 70s.

In the tropics, the Atlantic Basin remains quiet and no development is expected in the next 5 days. In the Central Pacific, Lane is a Tropical Storm. Lane has winds near 50 mph and it is moving west 9 mph. Lane is expected to weaken into tropical depression by early tomorrow morning as it continues to move west and away from the Hawaiian Islands.

The surf and boating forecast for today:

Chance of storms. There will be a minor east-southeast trade swell with poor surfing conditions. Wave heights will be 1-2 feet. The rip current risk is moderate with water temperatures in the mid-70s and lower 80s. The UV Index is high and at a ten. Be sure to apply and then reapply the sunscreen. If you’re doing any boating, there will be a chance of storms with winds out of the east from 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 2-3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.