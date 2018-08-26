JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people are dead and several others injured in a mass shooting at a downtown Jacksonville shopping venue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Unknown number of dead; at least 6 sent to UF Health Jacksonville

Shooting happened during a video game tournament

Suspect dead at the scene, no other suspects, authorities said

The shooting happened Sunday at Jacksonville Landing in a game bar that was hosting the Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifer Tournament.

One suspect, identified only as a white man, was dead at the scene, authorities said during a news conference. There are no outstanding suspects, the sheriff's office added.

At least six people were transported to UF Health Jacksonville, according to hospital officials. Most had gunshot wounds to the "torso and chest."

The sheriff's office warned people to stay away from the area.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the shooting.

Electronic Arts, the developer of the Madden games, released a statement Sunday.

"We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather faced at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and out deepest sympathies go out to all involved."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.