FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- Three teens were arrested Friday after fighting in the courtyard of Matanzas High School.

Teens arrested after fighting at school

Flagler deputies responded to the school after a school resource officer broke up the fight.

A 15-year-old male was charged with misdemeanors of disrupting a school function and resisting an officer without violence after fighting in the courtyard and refusing to follow orders to stop. Another juvenile was charged with simple assault. Both were referred to DJJ after the parents agreed to participate to a pre-charging deferral.

Officials said another 15-year-old who participated in the fight grabbed the deputy's arm and refused to follow orders. He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence and disrupting a school function. He was transported to the DJJ in Daytona Beach.

“It is unfortunate that these youths make decisions that caused their arrests,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “These three young men were each given an opportunity by the Deputy to enter a deferral justice program; two agreed and went home with a parent, and one went to DJJ . We will not tolerate this behavior in our schools. ”

The diversion program is in place to give juveniles a second chance and an opportunity to participate in a program in lieu of felony charges.