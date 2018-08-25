SANFORD, Fla. -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Sanford on Friday.

Man arrested in connection to bank robbery in Sanford

William Joseph Harris taken into custody Friday night

William Joseph Harris, 36, entered a SunTrust Bank at 201 West 1st Street just after 10 a.m.

Police say Harris passed a note to a teller demanding money. He then ran from the bank in an unknown direction.

Harris was taken into custody on Friday night and booked into the Seminole County Correctional Facility.