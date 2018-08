An Orlando man is in custody after he briefly barricaded himself inside a home and would not come out, forcing Orlando Police to respond with a SWAT team Friday evening.

Officials first confirmed police activity in the 2000 block of S. Ivey Lane in Orlando and asked residents and drivers to stay away from the area in a tweet issued Friday night.

Police activity on 2000 block S Ivey Lane. Please stay away from the area. Media staging at Eccleston Elementary School, 1500 Aaron Ave. PIO will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/l7bZQ0KDJB — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 25, 2018

Later in the evening, a second tweet announced that the situation had been diffused.

UPDATE: There was a barricaded subject in a home on S. Ivey Lane who would not come out after threatening someone with a gun. SWAT Bearcats arrived and the subject peacefully surrendered immediately. No one hurt. pic.twitter.com/DVEizecqqR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 25, 2018

No further information has been released.