MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Teddieann Stewart never thought her youngest son would be the victim of gun violence.

Community to hold town hall to address gun violence

Twonnie Pollard, 21, was shot and killed in July

Pollard was a former football player at Palm Bay High

In the early morning hours of July 27, Twonnie Pollard, 21, was fatally shot at a Sunoco gas station on Babcock Street in Melbourne.

Pollard, a former high school football player at Palm Bay High, played lineback and running back for the Pirates from 2013 to 2015. He graduated in May 2016. Pollard was home for the summer, but he was set to return to college in the fall where he was studying sports medicine.

With the help of Bishop Jacquelyn Gordon, Stewart will be addressing a crowd at Saturday's town hall forum. The goal is to get the community involved with figuring out ways to end the violence that's plaguing the area.

Stewart will also talk about ways to deal with gun violence, drugs, bullying, crime and sex trafficking.

The Town Hall Forum will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Shiloh Christian Center in Melbourne​.