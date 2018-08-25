WASHINGTON — As states across the country are in the process of receiving money from the federal government for election security, some on Capitol Hill worry that these protections alone are not enough to deter foreign actors from trying to interfere in U.S. elections once again.

Sen. Linsday Graham: "[Russians] are still at it."

Suspicious activity linked to Russia discovered this week

Sen. Marco Rubio pushing his DETER Act

As the Trump administration prepares to impose new sanctions against Russia over the March poisoning of a former Russian agent and his daughter in the U.K., lawmakers on Capitol Hill say even more sanctions are needed.

“My takeaway was that everything we have done regarding Russia has not worked. They are still at it,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-South Carolina).

Both Facebook and Microsoft’s discovery of suspicious activity linked to Russia this week has amplified calls from lawmakers for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

“What’s lacking here as far as I’m concerned is an offensive plan. What are we doing to the Russians whom we know are responsible for this?” said Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-Illinois).

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) said he believes his bill, called the DETER Act will prevent Russia from meddling in the upcoming election.

“It says if you don’t attack us again, nothing is going to happen in terms of sanctions other than the ones that are already there," Rubio said during an interview with Spectrum News. "But if you do this again, here are the sanctions that are going to happen, so that Vladimir Putin knows how high the price is going to be - if he does it and hopefully doesn’t do it as a result."

Rubio’s proposal is one of several measures being considered in Congress. Graham also has legislation that would impose stiff sanctions on Russia’s energy and financial sectors.

While both bills have bipartisan support, it’s unclear if the White House is on board.

“My plea to the administration and to my colleagues was instead of just playing defense, let’s go on offense, and Russia will quit when they pay a heavy price, and clearly we have not done enough yet for them to quit,” Graham said.

Rubio said he is working with the White House directly to make some changes to the legislation.

“I think the changes they have requested are pretty reasonable and frankly do not hurt the bill in any way,” Rubio explained.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has the power to move legislation through Congress, told reporters this week that he is interested in new sanctions legislation, but the bills aren’t likely to head to the floor in September because of the packed schedule.