ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was killed Friday night after crashing into a pond off Isle Wright Drive in Orange County. 

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a bench, and entered a retention pond, completely submerging the vehicle. 

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Black Health Circle. 

Troopers said the driver, who has not been identified yet, died at Florida Hospital Kissimmee. 

No other information has been released on the crash. 