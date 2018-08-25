ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was killed Friday night after crashing into a pond off Isle Wright Drive in Orange County.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a bench, and entered a retention pond, completely submerging the vehicle.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Black Health Circle.

Troopers said the driver, who has not been identified yet, died at Florida Hospital Kissimmee.

No other information has been released on the crash.