ORLANDO, Fla. -- Onshore flow will produce a few showers coming in from the Atlantic early, but the better chance for rain will arrive during the late afternoon.

Hot and stormy weekend

Continued rain chances

More PM storms

After partial sunshine, storms will initiate inland and generally push toward the west or northwest. Highs will hover around 90 degrees.

Storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating, leading to quieter conditions for the overnight. There may be a stray coastal shower by daybreak. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland to upper 70s at the coast.

Similar weather will unfold Sunday and Monday with partly sunny skies giving way to scattered afternoon storms. The pattern will hold throughout much of this week, offering typical late August weather for Central Florida.

Highs will stay in line with the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

It will be a poor day for using a surfboard with a small northeast swell in the nearshore waters. The rip current threat is low. The main hazard will be isolated showers and thunderstorms. Boaters will face 2 foot seas offshore with easterly winds around 5 to 10 knots.

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains fairly quiet with no areas of concern at this time. The Pacific is active with the prime focus being Lane near the Hawaiian Islands. Although the storm has lost some intensity, it still brings a significant threat of flooding and high surf before moving west and away from the islands later this weekend.

