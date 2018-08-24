DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Investigators targeted southeast Volusia County after getting complaints from families and on Friday officials showed off hundreds of pictures of men involved in alleged sexual activity on the trails in two parks.

Alleged sex acts happened at Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, Sleepy Hollow Park

Some of the accused include former priest, pastor and police officer

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says it happened at Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve in Port Orange and Sleepy Hollow Park in New Smyrna Beach.

.@SheriffChitwood giving us a briefing about how 8 men are now charged with having sex in public parks. Hundreds of pictures captured the sexual acts-who are among those arrested is on @MyNews13 at 1 pic.twitter.com/UBp4msQAjc — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) August 24, 2018

In May of this year, the Sheriff's Office placed still cameras at the parks and captured 50 to 75 or so people committing sexual acts

In the pictures, which are too graphic to feature in this story, showed men meeting up to have sex and actually performing the sexual acts that the investigators say was just 20 feet away from the parking lot in the parks.

Eight people have been arrested within the last couple days during the operation and of those arrested, Chitwood says a former priest, a pastor, police officer and others who have been charged with sexual crimes in the past.

"You just do not have sex in an open area in an open space and group sex in a park that belongs to our community and if you're going to engage in this activity, you can rest assure we're going to lock you up and plaster your picture all over the place," Chitwood exclaimed.

Those who were arrested have all been charged with indecent exposure.

Chitwood says deputies will continue to go after people who commit these crimes