ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County deputies are conducting a homicide investigation after two toddlers led someone to a woman's body.

The body of Denise Hayles was found in a Pine Hills home on the 3400 block of Pipes O' The Glen Way.

Sheriff's crime scene investigators, detectives, the Medical Examiner's Office and workers in protective suits were at the scene.

"Foul play is suspected," Sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said. "It's suspicious, and it's considered a homicide investigation."

Deputies were called to this area after two young children were seen walking alone. Someone walking by saw the toddlers and approached them. They took her to the home, where the body of Hayles was found.

Investigators identified Bobby Lee Story as a suspect in the homicide case. Deputies said there's a history of domestic violence between Story and Hayles.

Detectives haven't determined the relationship, if any, between the toddlers and the woman found dead. The children are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, who are talking with them now.