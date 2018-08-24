KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Since she was little, Zuheidy Nieves-Fred dreamed of being in law enforcement.

Zuheidy Nieves-Fred pinned as newest Osceola deputy

Puerto Rico native dreamed of being in law enforcement

Nieves-Fred didn't let Hurricane Maria derail her plans

She moved to Central Florida to continue pursuing dream

"I am actually following my Dad's path. He is very excited about that. He is really proud," she said.

And on Thursday night, her father came to Kissimmee from Puerto Rico just to watch her walk the stage during her pinning ceremony.

Nieves-Fred, 23, has always wanted to follow in her father's footsteps. Hector Nieves-Rivera retired as a captain from a police department in Puerto Rico after almost 30 years. Nieves-Fred wanted to get into law enforcement in Puerto Rico, but shortly after Hurricane Maria hit, that dream became too difficult to do on the island.

So she came to Central Florida to make it happen.

"It gives me the biggest satisfaction for her to accomplish this with success," Nieves-Rivera said.

What makes this even more remarkable is that Nieves-Fred did not know English, so she took courses to learn the language. She prepared herself to pass all the tests required to be sponsored for the police academy by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

"The effort that she is putting forward is going to be truly rewarded by the Osceola Sheriff's Office, and what she offers the community is something that we look for every single day," Sheriff Russ Gibson said.

Nieves-Fred hopes to give back to the community that she says has welcomed her with open arms.

"I really want to make a difference in the place I work. I want to help people. I want to serve," she added.

Nieves-Fred starts her orientation training at the Sheriff's Office on Monday.