ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two Orlando-area event planners are getting ready for one of their biggest events of the year and it’s to help people fighting cancer.

Discover Your Beauty Fashion Show this weekend in Orlando

Show proceeds help cancer survivors, fighters

On Sunday, AJ Gonzalez and José Bethencourt will host their 13th Annual Discover Your Beauty Fashion Show in support of cancer survivors and fighters.

This year, one of their models is a very special woman from Venezuela who they met last year through other cancer survivors.

Selena Vargas moved from a violent Venezuela in 2016.

“You start being scared for your kids and your family,” said Vargas.

Her husband started receiving threats after expressing disapproval for the current government. Now, in a small apartment, Vargas’ only wish is to spend as much time with her children.

“I pray to God every day to allow me to live,” she said.

The Venezuelan couple had problems getting pregnant even prior to coming to the U.S.. Their 5-year old Aranza was already a struggle to have, so when Vargas learned she was expecting, it was a total surprise and in Vargas' eyes a miracle.

Eight days after finding out she was expecting, Vargas was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. “My first doctor’s appointment, my doctor suggested terminating the pregnancy,” Vargas remembered.

The doctor said the chemotherapy she had to get would be to aggressive and a big risk for her if she went through the pregnancy.

“We were looking to be parents again, and for me, this was a miracle I wasn’t going to end,” said Vargas.

Doctors suggested another option, that would be a lower dose of chemotherapy that she would only get six times throughout the pregnancy. A few months later, however, Vargas fell and broke her hip.

She was now alone at her house, pregnant, recovering from surgery, with her 5-year-old daughter while her husband worked. His salary is the only one coming into the house.

After she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, doctors told Vargas her cancer spread to several parts of her body, and she was now in Stage 4.

“My daughter asks, 'mom, why are you bald?' And I tell her, 'mommy is taking a medicine that’s curing me to feel better,'” said Vargas as tears came down her cheek.

It’s because of women like her that Gonzalez and Bethencourt, both event planners, organized Discover Your Beauty Fashion Show.

The show combines a high-fashion show with local designers with a celebration of cancer fighters and survivors.

All proceeds go to The DYB Foundation, where they help families who need it most.

“When they have cancer, sometimes they have no job, no money to pay the rent, or the medication or different things they need,” said González.

In fact, the foundation recently hosted Vargas’s baby shower, getting her everything she needed before delivering her baby, from diapers to baby wipes.

But it’s more than just money they raise for these women, said Bethencourt. Discover Your Beauty helps survivors and fighters discover how strong and powerful they really are.

“When the music starts, they’re supposed to walk, but they don’t walk, they dance,” said González.

Both planners said seeing the smiles on the women’s faces makes it all worth their time and effort putting up the show.

It will be Vargas’ first time on the fashion show catwalk and although a little nervous, she’s very excited to shine.

“It makes you feel important, that it’s worth to continue fighting for me,” said Vargas.

Discover Your Beauty Fashion Show is happening on Sunday, Aug. 26 starting at 5 p.m. at the Florida Mall & Conference Center located on Sand Lake Road, Orlando.