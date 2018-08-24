ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy and four others were injured in two separate crashes while authorities were trying to stop burglary suspects during an investigation early Friday morning, according to officials.

Car that deputies chased believed to have been stolen

3 in alleged stolen car, passenger in separate vehicle also injured

#SKY13 pics over intersection of Colonial Dr and Powers. EB side back open. WB side CLOSED #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/W1Au6doHTS — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) August 24, 2018

At around 3:30 a.m., a car that was believed to have been involved in area burglaries was spotted by deputies, stated Jeff Williamson, public information officer with the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

The car, believed to have been stolen, rammed into the deputies' vehicle, T-boning it, after they pulled up behind the car and turned the lights and sirens on, according to Williamson, who added that a pursuit had been authorized.

As the car was driving away, it struck a vehicle on Powers and Colonial drives. A passenger was in that vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Williamson explained.

The suspected car flipped over in that second crash, says officials.

Eastbound Colonial Dr back open at Powers Dr. Westbound Colonial and the left turn lane onto Powers Dr is still closed. @MyNews13 @RyanMHarper13 #OrlandoTraffic pic.twitter.com/jr4UUMTQHj — Daniel Macaluso (@DanielCMacaluso) August 24, 2018

However, the people in the alleged stolen vehicle were also hurt, he stated.

"Three juveniles were in the stolen vehicle, all were apprehended and all appear to be injured. At last check they were to be transported to the hospital. The injured deputy was transported to the hospital as well," according to Williamson, who did not release the names of the people injured or the name of the hospital they were taken to.

The deputy has non-life threatening injuries.

Colonial Drive was closed for several hours, but was reopened during morning rush hour at around 7:26 a.m.