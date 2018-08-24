MAITLAND, Fla. — Crews are working a gas leak in the parking lot of a Maitland shopping center after a construction worker allegedly hit a TECO gas line, Orange County Fire Rescue reports.

Construction worker hits gas line, causes leak at shopping center

All nearby businesses evacuated, said OFCR

No injuries

The incident happened Thursday night near the Maitland Place shopping center off North Orlando Avenue near East Horatio Avenue.

A fire rescue spokesperson said the gas line runs across the parking lot. The construction worker was trying to install a pipe when they hit a gas line.

Maitland Fire, Maitland Police and TECO are also on scene. They reportedly evacuated all nearby businesses and were forced to turn off power to all businesses facing the parking lot at one point of the night.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not yet released details on the size of the pipe.