ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue battled a blaze that saw flames shooting out of the roof of an Orlando home Friday afternoon on Boreas Drive.

Firefighters received the call at around 12:06 p.m. and once they got there, saw that the fire was in the attic of the home.



While a woman in the house was not hurt and a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, firefighters are searching for a cat, OCFR stated in a tweet.

#workingfire Boreas Dr. fire in attic/heavy damage to one-story house. Woman not injured, cat unaccounted for, firefighters are searching for cat. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/gzsP5DX3I7 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 24, 2018

