DELTONA, Fla. — The missing Deltona boy who prompted a late night search Thursday has been found safely, Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies told Spectrum News that the 13-year-old boy is okay and is uninjured.

Earlier Thursday, the boy was last seen at Deltona Regional Library on 2150 Eustace Avenue.

Deputies searched the scene by foot and utilized Air One to search by air, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch supervisor.

Authorities did not release the identity of the boy.