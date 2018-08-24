ORLANDO, Fla. — It is another humid start to the day, with showers and storms likely as we move into the afternoon hours.

Friday's highs at 91 degrees

Keeping an eye on the tropics

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Once again, scattered activity will develop after midday, with better coverage of showers and storms than on Thursday.

Some storms could produce intense lightning and heavy rainfall. Highs for Friday will be in the low 90s.

The showers and storms will come to a close Friday evening, as temperatures fall into the 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

More rain is on the way for the weekend. Tropical moisture will remain in place across the area, resulting in widespread showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. Highs to start the weekend will be in the low 90s.

Some slightly drier air is expected for Sunday. This will reduce the coverage of the afternoon storms, but many locations will still see activity. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Next week looks unsettled with daily rain and storms chances. Expect the activity once again to develop in the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Some lower rain chances are expected for the back end of next week as some drier air finally returns to the area. Temperatures will hold in the low 90s.

Boaters should again be aware of afternoon showers and storms, with seas 1 to 2 feet and a southeasterly breeze.

Surfers will find poor conditions, with a minor east-southeasterly trade swell. The rip current threat is low for today, with Atlantic water temperatures in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Tropical Forecast

Hurricane Lane continues to slowly move closer to Hawaii. Lane will be capable of producing tropical-storm and hurricane-force winds, minor storm surge and extremely heavy rainfall. Some locations in the state could receive more than 30 inches of rain.

On the Atlantic side, we are still watching a tropical wave floating off the Africa. It could develop later next week, but has a low chance of development.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.