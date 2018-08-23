BUSHNELL, Fla. — The search for a Bushnell man who has been missing since June was renewed on Thursday after Sumter County Sheriff's Office obtained a lead into the investigation.

Claudio Carvajal-Hernandez was reported missing from 212 Belt Ave., Bushnell, on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Because the Sheriff's Office gained a new lead into the case, it went to investigate a pond on West Noble Avenue, near West Street, with its dive team, stated Michelle Keszey, the media relations person for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.

Keszey did not state what the new lead is.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office 352-793-2621 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).