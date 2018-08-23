PARIS —A man in the Paris suburb of Trappes used a knife to kill his mother and sister and he was killed by police.

ISIS claims responsibility; police say it was domestic incident

French officials are now saying this is not considered a random attack as initially thought and they have learned the man killed his own mother and sister on the street.



Police ended up killing the attacker.

The Associated Press reported that a woman who was passing by was also injured in the attack.

When it initially sounded like an act of terror, ISIS quickly jumped on it, claiming responsibility. However, authorities are saying this was a domestic incident.