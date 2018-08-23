MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man is was arrested Thursday after deputies say he allegedly caused life-threatening injuries to a 3-month-old boy.

Christopher Ryan, 29, charged with aggravated child abuse

3-month-old boy had several fractures throughout body

Ryan told deputies he doesn't know how the child was injured

Christopher Thomas Ryan of Summerfield is charged with aggravated child abuse, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on July 11, Ryan reportedly contacted the mother of the child, saying the baby was having difficulty breathing and that she needed to get home.

The child was soon after airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville after the mother of the child brought him to a pediatrician.

Marion County detectives say they the hospital due to the life-threatening injuries the boy had.

Over the course of MCSO’s investigation, detectives determined that the boy was injured when Ryan was taking care of him.

Additionally, the baby had several fractures throughout his body that were in “different stages of healing,” deputies say.

Investigators say that Ryan revealed in an interview that he was allegedly the only one watching the child, and that he doesn’t know how the child was injured.

Ryan is being held in Marion County Jail on $25,000 bond.