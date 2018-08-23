NATIONWIDE — Lyft will offer free and half-off rides for voters who need a ride to a polling location on Election Day 2018, the company announced Thursday.

Free, half-off Lyft rides on Nov. 6

Lyft says it wants to help increase voter turnout

The popular ride-sharing company is offering the deal in what they call an effort to increase voter turnout and “help people across America exercise their right to vote.”

According to a study by CIRCLE, 15 million people who were registered to vote in 2016 didn’t due to "transportation issues."

Lyft will offer half-off promo codes through partner organizations that work to encourage voter turnout, such as TurboVote and Vote.org.

It's also providing free rides for underserved communities in collaboration with Lyft’s community partners, like Voto Latino and National Federation for the Blind.

Additionally, the company says it’s offering voter registration and ballot initiative resources to its users through its app, offices and hub locations.