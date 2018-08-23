ORLANDO, Fla. -- Inside The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, Kayann Samuels searches.

Local hotels donated more than 3,000 pieces of furniture

Mustard Seed of Central Florida helps people rebuild their lives

“They have some really nice things, you would never imagine that second-hand stuff would be so nice, but it actually it really is,” said Samuels. “I love the mirror, it’s, you know, every girl loves a mirror, who doesn’t? And the color.”

The non-profit helps people and families in need with furniture and clothing.

“I never thought that I would be in this situation, you know what I mean, because I had everything going good for me. But you never know, it’s life, things happen unexpectedly,” said Samuels.

After experiencing health struggles, Samuels lost everything, including her house, when she couldn’t work. Now at Mustard Seed, she is able to find almost all the furnishing she could ever want.

Currently their stock is beyond good. Local hotels like Westgate Resorts, Hyatt Grand Cypress and others have donated more than 3,000 pieces of furniture.

“Sometimes we are barren, and now we are blessed,” said Kathy Baldwin, executive director of the Mustard Seed of Central Florida.

The kindness the group has shown Samuels is something she said she will never forget.

“No matter what you go through, you just always have to be strong and remember there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Samuels. “You may feel like all hope is lost, but there is help.”

