ORLANDO, Fla. — Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Gwen Graham is hoping a free Jimmy Buffett concert will help boost her support in an area where numbers indicate she hasn't been faring well.

Buffett has already given his endorsement for the former congresswoman and daughter of a former Florida governor.

Graham has been spending much of her time in South Florida since the start of early voting.

A recent survey by St. Pete Polls found that although Graham is leading with 27 percent of statewide support, she is far behind in South Florida.

The same poll found Graham has just 10.9 percent of support in Miami, trailing former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine (37.8 percent), Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (20.7 percent) and Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene (17.8 percent).

The poll included a survey of 2,202 likely Florida Democratic primary voters, conducted this past weekend.

Since early voting began, Graham is the only candidate of either major party to not hold a prepublicized public campaign event in Central Florida.

A campaign spokesman told Spectrum News that she continues to visit often and attended a fundraiser Wednesday night in Orlando.

Graham spent part of Thursday morning in her hometown of Tallahassee, where she and her husband cast their early votes.

Although her opponents seem to have a greater presence when it comes to billboards and yard signs, Graham has two valuable assets on her side: strong poll numbers and name recognition.

"Gwen Graham is the only one going in with name recognition," Spectrum News political analyst Michelle Ertel said. "She's a woman, and a woman will always do well right off the bat with polling. Also, she has name ID -- from her dad who was governor, and she was elected herself in north Florida before. She is well-known, and the other Democrats are relatively new to Florida (as a whole)."

Poll numbers suggest reasons why Graham has been giving a lot of attention to South Florida, one of two arguably critical areas in the state needed to win a statewide election.

"You need the I-4 corridor to win an election, so it's very, very important, but polling must be telling her that she's just fine here and to go elsewhere," Ertel said. "If you're up double digits in a poll, and you are down in South Florida, then you go to South Florida, and I'm wondering if that's not what her consultants are telling her."

A campaign spokesman said Graham remains highly focused on the state as a whole, including Central Florida.

Graham opened her campaign headquarters in May in an office building on Colonial Drive in Orlando, just a short distance from campaign offices of Chris King and Philip Levine.

Graham reportedly spends much of her time in Orlando when not on the road campaigning, although her full-time residence and voter registration is Leon County.

She also plans to hold a victory rally on the night of the primary election at venue space in downtown Orlando.

All of the gubernatorial candidates, from both parties, have plans to make Orlando-area visits in the coming days before the primary election. Graham is scheduled to hold a "work day" event at an Orlando diner on Saturday, as well as Election Day meet-and-greets Tuesday.