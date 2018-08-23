WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Workers doing road construction hit a gas line in West Melbourne Thursday, forcing the evacuation of six homes.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Hollywood Boulevard near Henry Avenue, south of U.S. Highway 192. Traffic is being diverted in that area.

Crews are now rushing to repair the gas line. There's a large hole in the street because of that, which will also have to be prepared.

GAS LINE BREAK CONTINUES: crews working to repair roadway after gas line hit on Hollywood Blvd #WestMelbourne. Concrete broken up and large hole in street. Six homes still evacuated and @WestMelbournePD blocking traffic. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/xIDMpGgY8E — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 23, 2018

