ORLANDO, Fla. — A tip leads to an arrest on charges of sexual battery on a child, as well as possession of child porn after hundreds of explicit images were found in Orlando.

Cyber tip leads OPD to 27-year-old Xavier Morales

Morales accused of child porn possession, sexual battery, abuse

Tip had 957 uploaded video, pictures containing child porn

“If there are victims out there, hopefully this will bring them in so we can get them the help that they need," said Detective Lori Fiorino.

Xavier Morales, 27, of Orlando, is facing several charges including child abuse, sexual battery of someone under 12, and possessing and manufacturing child porn.

Investigators explain some sites have software that detects child porn and reports it -- that's the cyber tip that led them to Morales.

"We saved a child because of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and them getting us that information as soon as they could," Fiorino said.

The arrest affidavit says images were found on Morales' laptop and cell phone, and the cyber tip had 957 uploaded video and pictures containing child porn described as "very explicit.”

Investigators plan to use technology to help catch other accused predators.

Fiorino explained, “Our forensics unit then examines everything, and they are able to tell me who you may have sent pictures to or traded pictures with, and that’s how we lead ourselves to other people."

That arrest affidavit also said this case was escalated because Morales appeared to have access to children.