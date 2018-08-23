ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to build that ark and grab two of every animal as Central Florida might see heavy storms, lots of lightning and wind and localized flooding for Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's highs at 91 degrees

Rain chance for the weekend

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny to begin your Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s across Central Florida this afternoon.

Storms will then develop between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday evening. There is around a 50 percent chance that storms and they could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The storm chances will continue into the early evening before tapering off in the night. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will start out in the 70s for your Friday morning.

The coverage of storms on Friday will jump up to 60 percent to end the week. Moisture will move in from the east and this will lead to a slightly higher coverage of storms for tomorrow.

High temperatures on Friday will once again be in the upper 80s and lower 90s after starting out in the 70s during the morning.

Saturday will be an active day for heavy rain and storms. The coverage of storms will once again be at 60 percent.

Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 degrees with morning temperatures starting out in the mid 70s.

Drier air will slowly return for the start of next week. This could lead to a slightly lower coverage of afternoon and evening storms for the start of the upcoming week.

The surf and boating forecast for Thursday: Chance of afternoon and evening storms. There will be a minor east-southeast trade swell with poor surfing conditions.

Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The rip current risk remains low with water temperatures in the mid 70s and lower 80s. The UV Index is high and at a ten.

If you are doing any boating, there will be a chance of storms with winds out of the southwest then turning southeast from 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, we are now watching a stronger tropical wave that is coming off the coast of Africa. It has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days.

Hurricane Lane is still a major hurricane this morning in the Central Pacific. It had Category 4 intensity overnight with winds of 145 mph and its movement was towards the northwest at 7 mph with storm intensity as of early Wednesday morning with winds of 160 mph.

Most of the islands are now under hurricane warnings or watches. Lane will likely not make direct a landfall on the islands, but it will be extremely close enough to have a significant and dangerous impact on Hawaii.

The outer bands of rain and wind are already impacting the islands Thursday morning. The impacts as the storm grazes the islands will be felt today and into the start of the weekend.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

