ORLANDO, Fla. — Although there's no final decision on DACA yet, recently a federal judge ruled the government must accept renewal applications.

Thousands of Dreamers too scared to renew DACA, analysis shows

Some say Supreme Court will have to make a final decision on DACA

Several organizations offering to help with applications

A recent analysis though, suggests thousands of Dreamers have not renewed their DACA because they're simply scared to do it.

“You're basically telling (the government) exactly where you live, who your parents are -- their status. You’re disclosing all your information to them,” said Ivan Vazquez, a DACA recipient.

Vazquez currently works for the Florida Farmers Association and considers Florida home after living here for more than 15 years. His parents brought him from Mexico and until DACA, Vazquez was undocumented.

In 2017, President Donald Trump announced DACA had to end.

“I wasn’t going to take a chance; with this administration, anything can go,” said Vazquez.

He quickly filled his paperwork to renew his DACA status and got his work authorization a few months ago.

“And that basically covers me from deportation for a period of two years,” he explained.

But unlike Vazquez, more than 64,000 Dreamers are choosing not to renew their DACA applications, according to a recent analysis by the Center for American Progress.

“Especially if you live with your parents, and you're sharing your information with the (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services), you feel like at any given moment, they can come in after your family and that’s what a lot of people are afraid of,” Vazquez said.

Fortunately, Vazquez is in school and lives with roommates. It’s a relief to him he doesn’t have to worry about his family in that sense, but he still says Dreamers should renew their applications.

Immigration attorney Henry Lim says it’s unfortunate this is happening and also encourages all those eligible to renew as soon as possible.

“The program exists today for Dreamers’ protection, take advantage of it,” Lim said. "At least you’ll be protected for the next two years, which is better than having absolutely no protection. You never know what can happen in those two years.”

In the meantime, no one really knows what will happen. Some say the Supreme Court will have to make a final decision on DACA. For Dreamers like Vazquez, options are slim.

“Well not too many options to be honest, it’s just basically going back to the shadows,” he said.

Renewing a DACA application can cost a couple hundred dollars either with an immigration attorney or on your own.

Several organizations however, offer financial assistance to fill out the paperwork. Those include Hope Community Center, FLIC, the Mexican Consulate, and others.