VIERA, Fla. — Players from around the world are hitting the field in Brevard County Wednesday -- all part of the Women's Baseball World Cup.

It's the first time it’s being played on American soil.

It means a big boost for the Space Coast economy, to the tune of some $7 million in economic impact. And with every pitch and swing of the bat, it's a home-run for area businesses.

The first game of the more than week long tournament got underway Wednesday morning in Viera at the United States Specialty Sports Association Space Coast Stadium complex.

Defending champs Japan handed the Dominican Republic an 8-0 loss in the first game.

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN: Women’s Baseball World Cup comes to @usssaspacecoast complex in Viera for first time. 12 countries battling for the crown. Another winner is #Brevard economy. Details at 5:30 pm @MyNews13 @USSSA pic.twitter.com/6iJEEBnvCC — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 22, 2018

Fans cheered on the teams inside the stadium -- and outside the stadium -- local restaurants and hotels are cheery too.

"We are very happy to welcome them," said Jay Serano of the el Leoncito Mexican Restaurant, just down the street.

He means the hundreds of players, coaches and families visiting from all 12 participating countries.

The newly opened USSSA complex has 15 fields, and year-round tournaments where baseball and softball is now being played under the Florida sun all year long.

And when they aren't on field, they are spending money.

Serano says with his restaurant being so close by, he's had to hire more workers to meet demand.

"I would say about 50 percent more business since they came in," Serano told Spectrum News.

"I can't tell you what this means for our area," said Bonnie King of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. "It's going to open doors we didn't even know were there."

King says with these international visitors will spread the word globally.

"Tip of the iceberg and we are ready for them," she said.

Opening ceremonies were scheduled for Wednesday night but were cancelled because of poor weather.

The tournament runs through Aug. 31 when the World Championship game is played.

USSSA signed a 20-year agreement with Brevard County, beginning play this year after the Washington Nationals bolted for a new Spring Training stadium down in West Palm Beach.