NATIONWIDE -- An annual pass for unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks for one year? That's the newest dining concept for Olive Garden.
- Olive Garden debuting pasta annual pass
- Pass to be offered in flash sale for $300
The restaurant chain, owned by Orlando-based Darden, is offering its first Annual Pasta Pass. It's available to 1,000 customers who pay $300.
With the pass, you get unlimited soup, salad, breadsticks, sauces and pasta.
Olive Garden also offers an eight-week pass for $100. Those passes are limited to 23,000. The company says that last year, it sold 22,000 immediately after the sale began.
Both passes will be available in a flash sale starting at 2 p.m. Thursday on PastaPass.com.