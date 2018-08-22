NATIONWIDE -- An annual pass for unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks for one year? That's the newest dining concept for Olive Garden.

Olive Garden debuting pasta annual pass

Pass to be offered in flash sale for $300

The restaurant chain, owned by Orlando-based Darden , is offering its first Annual Pasta Pass. It's available to 1,000 customers who pay $300.

With the pass, you get unlimited soup, salad, breadsticks, sauces and pasta.

Olive Garden also offers an eight-week pass for $100. Those passes are limited to 23,000. The company says that last year, it sold 22,000 immediately after the sale began.