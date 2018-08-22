OCALA, Fla. — West Port High School in Ocala was locked down on Wednesday morning after police said a student had a gun on campus.

No injuries

2 students in custody, gun recovered

According to Ocala police, two students were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. Ocala police initially issued a Code Yellow (lockdown) on the campus.

Authorities said a second gun was believed to be in a vehicle on campus.

A strong police presence has been on campus and students are not in danger, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.