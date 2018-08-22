ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tyrone Young has one thing on his mind ever since school started again in Orange County, and that’s the safety of his daughter and fellow classmates.

Parents concerned about safety in front of Dr. Phillips Elementary

They want that part of Wallace Rd. to be a school zone

Have a traffic concern? Call Orange Co. traffic division: (407) 836-7862

"You know I'd like to release my kid one day and let her walk to school by herself one day, knowing she's going to get there safely," Young said.

Young doesn't feel that he will get peace of mind until he gets Wallace Road fixed in front of Doctor Phillips Elementary School.

To get to class, his 6-year-old first-grader has to cross a high speed, high traffic area with the closest crosswalk a quarter of a mile away. That means sometimes unnecessary risks are taken. And he's not the only one concerned as well.

"We live across the street, and we've been having this problem for the last two years,” said Isias Reis, who has two children currently attending the school. “We've been living here for two years."

Young, along with many others, has been protesting the current conditions of Wallace Road in front of the school for the past few days. The speed limit is 45 mph. They would like the area to be designated like any other school zone and have the speed limit reduced to twenty miles per hour during school arrival and departure times.

They also want a crosswalk directly in front of the school.

"People are afraid to walk,” lamented Young. “And that shouldn't be the issue. People should feel at ease to go outside, get some exercise and feel the fresh air."

Interestingly enough, when I reached out to Orange County government, they told me that they hadn't heard of any complaints regarding Wallace Road or Doctor Phillips Elementary. However, because we reached out to them, they have now included the area to evaluate for a school zone (20 mph flashers) and a crosswalk.

They told me that this study should begin in the next couple weeks -- once families are fully into their normal routines. That will ensure accurate data.

For Young, it can't come quick enough.

"If it doesn't get under control, something is going to happen,” he said forebodingly. “Something is going to happen that's going to be irreversible to the kid... and to the family... and everyone around here."

Orange County government also wanted to point out that if you have a safety issue at your local school to contact their School Safety Coordinator from their Traffic Engineering Division. You can call (407) 836-7862.