DELTONA, Fla. — An in-ground gas tank at a Deltona gas station exploded Tuesday night as a result of a possible lightning strike, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Public Information Officer Laura Williams said the explosion happened at a Circle K/Shell gas station on 2885 Howland Boulevard.

Right now, deputies say they believe the explosion was caused by lightning that struck the tank.

The explosion reportedly left a 15-by-15 foot crater in the parking lot.

Although there was no fire, Williams said the explosion sent debris flying, like a manhole cover that was located several yards away from the gas station.

There were people getting gas at the pumps, but Williams said no one was injured.

The Florida Environmental Protection Agency was on scene to assess the explosion.