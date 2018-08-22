ORLANDO, Fla. — Enjoy whatever morning sunshine there is, because come the afternoon, Central Florida may see another round of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Wednesday's highs at 92 degrees

Heavy afternoon downpours

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

A warm and muggy start will give way to a hot and humid Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny to begin the day. Temperatures will start out in the upper 70s.

The heat will build into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast. "Feel like" temperatures will once again be 100 to 105 degrees.

Storms will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from west to east. Some of the storms could have torrential rains that lead to localized street flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Storms will diminish by evening and skies will gradually clear overnight. Temperatures will start out in the 70s for Thursday morning.

The coverage of storms on Thursday and Friday will stay at 50 percent. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across Central Florida for Thursday. Storms could become strong by mid to late afternoon.

Saturday will be an active day for heavy rain and storms. The coverage of storms will increase to 60 percent as more moisture moves across Florida on Saturday fueling more widespread rain chances.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees with morning temperatures starting out in the mid 70s. Drier air will slowly return for the start of next week. This could lead to a lower coverage of afternoon and evening storms by Monday.

The surf and boating forecast for Wednesday: Chance of afternoon and evening storms. There will be a minor east-southeast trade swell with poor surfing conditions.

Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The rip current risk remains low with water temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The UV Index is high and at a 10.

Be sure to apply and then reapply the sunscreen. If you are doing any boating, there will be a chance of storms with winds out of the southwest then turning south from 5 to 15 knots.

Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, no development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.

Hurricane Lane is a major hurricane in the Central Pacific. It has had Category 5 storm intensity as of early Wednesday morning with winds of 160 mph.

The big island is under a hurricane warning while the smaller islands are under hurricane watches. It may not make direct landfall on the islands, but it will be extremely enough to have a significant and dangerous impact on Hawaii.

It will start closing in on the islands by early Thursday morning and it will continue to impact the islands through late Friday night.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.