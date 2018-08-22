ORLANDO, Fla. —Some Orange County residents are hoping for dry conditions after flash flooding left several cars stranded on a busy road on Tuesday night.

Water quickly pooled onto Powers Drive near Silver Star Road in the Pine Hills area, trapping at least two drivers.

Drivers say this road has flooded in the past but nothing like what they saw Tuesday night. At around 10 p.m. the two vehicles were trapped in the floodwaters on Powers Drive.

The water rose pretty high that nearly reached the side-view mirror of one silver car.

Drivers say they did not realize how deep the water was until it was simply too late.

"So I had to roll down the window; jump out the window; jump in the water, which came up to my waist and push our car out of the road. Once I got our car onto this dead-end road here, there was another woman in a sports car. She looked like she was about to drown," said Maddy Samy, who was trapped in the floodwaters.

People around the area are now questioning if there is a drainage problem along Powers Drive.