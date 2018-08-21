MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman on a goat farm found a rock she thought could be from ‘out of this world.’

"My goats are in a wide open field, and I walk (the field) every day when I'm feeding them," said Laurelle Balog, whose goats like to dig in the field.

What the goats uncovered on her south Brevard property this week was so unusual, she posted on Facebook.

"I found a weird rock in my goat pasture," she said.

"It looks old. I looked up meteorites and it fits 90 percent of the criteria for a stony iron one … It looks like it's been here for a long time," Laurelle told Spectrum News.

But how long? And is this rock -- about the size of a softball -- really a meteor?

Spectrum News 13 joined Laurelle as she met Florida Tech Geologist Gary Zarillo.

"Most meteorites have a substantial amount of iron in them," Zarillo said.

It took just moments for the expert to say 'no go' to the rock being a meteorite.

"My best guess is that it's not extraterrestrial -- it's a sedimentary rock of some kind," he said.

So what is it and how old?

Zirillo says it's not native of Florida since it's not Coquina rock -- so likely it could be from an old shipwreck or even brought in with materials via the nearby railroad line.

"When you find something like this, it's almost certain something that's brought in for construction or ballast of a ship," Zarillo said.

So that's that -- Laurelle's rock is of this earth. But that's fine by her.



"It's been sitting out, and a storm threw it up on the shore, maybe hundreds of years ago, and my goats unearthed it," she said after the meeting. "We have the goats to thank for this!"

The rock will now be sent to the University of Florida for further study.

Per NASA, there have been 50,000 recorded meteorites found on Earth. Nearly 100 percent come from asteroids.